Wind chill warning hits North Dakota, northern Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Forecasters warned Friday that negative wind chills could bring dangerously cold weather to North Dakota and parts of Minnesota during the night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning until Saturday, warning that the wind chill temperature could dip as low as 55 F below zero. The coldest wind chill temperatures were expected along the border with Canada.

Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes when wind chills are 45 F below zero, the weather service said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0