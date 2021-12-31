 Skip to main content
Wind chill warning hits North Dakota, northern Minnesota

Forecasters are warning negative wind chills could bring dangerously cold weather to North Dakota and parts of Minnesota during the night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Forecasters warned Friday that negative wind chills could bring dangerously cold weather to North Dakota and parts of Minnesota during the night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning until Saturday, warning that the wind chill temperature could dip as low as 55 F below zero. The coldest wind chill temperatures were expected along the border with Canada.

Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes when wind chills are 45 F below zero, the weather service said.

