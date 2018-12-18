WINONA, Minn. — A 28-year-old Winona woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after reporting alleged home invasion and robbery early Saturday morning.
According to the report, the woman awoke shortly before 3:45 a.m. to a knock at the door at her residence in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. At the door was a man holding a flashlight. Assuming it was a police officer, she opened the door and was shot in the thigh.
Police believe the weapon was a small-caliber handgun.
The man reportedly struck the woman several times in the head before demanding her money, the report said. He fled after taking a wallet containing credit cards and an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers responding to the scene found the woman seated in her kitchen with a bandage around her thigh. She was taken to Winona Health.
“We do not believe this is a random incident and that the female was targeted,” said Deputy Chief Tom Williams of the Winona Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Jesse Duane Jonsgaard
Age: 24
Booked: 7:54 a.m. Dec. 17, 2018
Charges: Hunting using artificial lights to spot animals and shooting an animal from a motor vehicle.
Angela Mae Croteau
Age: 27 Booked: 2:22 a.m. Dec. 16, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 42 Booked: 12:32 p.m. Dec. 15, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault and second degree assault
Mark Allen Harman
Age: 31 Booked: 3:50 p.m. Dec. 15, 2018
Charges: Two counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammo
Branden Lee Marco
Age: 34 Booked: 2:13 p.m. Dec. 14, 2018
Charges: Second-degree sale of drugs
Dennis Lyle Johnson
Age: 42 Booked: 11:33 p.m. Dec. 14, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession, domestic abuse and receiving stolen property
Arlin Louis Passehl
Age: 61 Booked: 10:05 p.m. Dec. 14, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault and fifth-degree drug possession
Patrick James Strelow
Age: 31 Booked: 12:38 p.m. Dec. 14, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance
Joseph Michael Horn
Age: 48 Booked: 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11, 2018
Charges: Theft
Cheryl Ann Grotjahn
Age: 25 Booked: 6:01 a.m. Dec. 10, 2018
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree drug possession
Griffin Hall Foster
Age: 27 Booked: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2018
Charges: Three counts of fifth-degree drug possession and obstruction of the legal process
Phillip Edward Edmunds
Age: 29 Booked: 7:34 p.m. Dec. 5, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault
Evan Henry Navarro Katz
Age: 18 Booked: 3:09 p.m. Dec. 5, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Age: 54 Booked: 12:28 a.m. Dec. 4, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Brandy Camille Selmon
Age: 29 Booked: 10:42 p.m. Dec. 3, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree sale of marijuana
James Anthony Reed
Age: 36 Booked: 1:34 p.m. Dec. 3, 2018
Charges: Meth related crimes, third-degree sale of narcotics and first degree drug sale
Amanda Erin Bray
Age: 36 Booked: 10:04 a.m. Dec. 3, 2018
Charges: 1st-degree sale of a controlled substance, second-degree drug possession, storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree drug possession.
Jacob Matthew Millen
Age: 34 Booked: 8:28 a.m. Nov. 26, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault by fear, harm and strangulation
Scott Curtis Rinn
Age: 51 Booked: 10:04 p.m. Nov. 25, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Age: 44 Booked: 9:23 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and possession of prescription drugs
Michael Perrin Staats
Age: 47 Booked: 9:29 p.m. Nov. 20, 2018
Charges: Domestic assault
Kara Louise Faith Venable
Age: 27 Booked: 4:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2018
Charges: Theft indifferent to owner rights and theft of motor fuel from retailer
Devin Bernard Bryson
Age: 31
Booked: 6:40 p.m. Nov. 16, 2018
Charged: Possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree drug possesion, fifth-degree drug possession, unlawful possession of ammo and or a firearm, driving under the influence and fleeting a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle
Timothy James Prigge
Age: 37 Booked: 8:48 p.m. Nov. 12, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and obstructing the legal process
Jacob Barry Cadieux
Age: 35 Booked: 3:38 p.m. Nov. 8, 2018
Charges: Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
Zackary Wayne Ford
Age: 35 Booked: 11:55 a.m. Oct. 25, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing police on foot
Cameron Richard Hanson
Age: 26 Booked: 10:02 p.m. Oct. 18, 2018
Charges: Falsely reporting a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fifth-degree drug possession and fugitive of justice from another state
Dustin Troy Williams
Age: 35 Booked: 9:02 p.m. Oct. 5, 2018
Charges: Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, fifth-degree drug possession and domestic assault
Carl Lee Rackow
Age: 20 Booked: 11 a.m. Oct. 1, 2018
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual misconduct
Troy Adair Spann
Age: 51 Booked: 3:58 p.m. Sept. 28, 2018
Charges: Predatory offender knowingly violated registration
Mitchell Richard Koutsky
Age: 27 Booked: 10:26 p.m. Sept. 10, 2018
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Subscribe to Breaking News
Tobias Mann covers crime and government in Winona County. He can be reached at 507-453-3522 or at
tobias.mann@winonadailynews.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.