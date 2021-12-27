Winter storm smacks North Dakota, Minnesota with ice, snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A winter storm made life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough Monday morning.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the storm closed Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border. Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canada border also was closed but had reopened by 7 a.m.

Authorities advised people not to travel across much of the state. Burleigh County offices were closed expect for emergency services. Bus service in Bismarck and Mandan was suspended and Bismarck State College and University of Mary campuses shut down. Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan are on holiday break.

Most flights at the Bismarck Airport were still on time.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported snowfall totals ranging from less than 2 inches to almost 3 inches in the Twin Cities. Freezing temperatures and drizzle have glazed the new snow with ice, making for slow going on roads and treacherous footing on sidewalks.

Other areas in central Minnesota got more snow. Little Falls reported 5 inches and Grand Marias reported 13 inches.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0