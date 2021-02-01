Wisconsin poet laureate looks to use her skills for healing

That’s why her missions over the next two years include bringing poetry to those in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, its urban centers and rural communities alike. She’s planning a virtual poetry program she calls “A Line Meant” that will let poets and non-poets connect and interpret single lines of poetry.

She also wants to expand her work with prison inmates, something she has been doing steadily over the past 15 years. One of her programs would create a pen pal poetry program that connects prison inmates with other residents of the state without disclosing addresses.

“I have just experienced this community that needs it in a different way and for different reasons,” Kelly Hamilton said. “Those folks receiving a letter with a poem in it gives them one more day of celebrating their own humanity. And someone outside of prison who’s never considered or never thought of receiving a poem that just happens to be from an inmate, can’t do anything but shift a perception or remind them that these are humans that are in these buildings. And across the board, everybody gets to celebrate poetry so everybody wins.”