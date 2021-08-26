Witness: R. Kelly once compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on several alleged victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 mega hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who are lying about their relationships with him.

The latest witness, who testified on Thursday using only her first name, described being approached at a McDonald’s in Chicago by one of Kelly’s cronies, who gave her a note asking her to call him. She and Kelly first had sex at a meeting at one of his studios, seen decorated with his platinum albums in photos shown to the jury.

Over time, “he was one of two ways,” she said: “He was either very nice and charming or he was controlling and manipulating.”

Kelly would order her to strip off her clothes and stay frozen in vulnerable sex positions before leaving her alone in the studio, sometimes for hours, she said.

As with the other alleged victims, Kelly also demanded to be called “Daddy” and sometimes would videotape the encounters, she said. That left her feeling that she needed to “stay in good standing with him to see if I could get them back."

The abuse went on for about six months until she had to end it over feeling “humiliated” and “degraded,” she said.

“That was the lowest time of my life,” she said, through tears. "I have never been treated like that before or since."

