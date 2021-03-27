Wolf journeys from Lake Superior island back to Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — In late January 2019, during a bitterly cold winter spell, scientists flew to Isle Royale in Lake Superior to try to locate three wolves that had recently been relocated to the island, the first part of a landmark effort to restore the delicate balance between wolves and moose — their chief prey — in the remote national park.

Four wolves from the Grand Portage Reservation on the far northeastern tip of Minnesota were trapped and moved to Isle Royale the previous fall. One died shortly thereafter. The other three survived, but scientists had lost track of them. The wolves’ GPS collars hadn’t transmitted any locations for five days.

After arriving on the island, the researchers quickly located two of the wolves, but couldn’t find the third. They picked up a static-filled signal out over the ice that had begun to break up on Lake Superior. But the weather worsened, and they had to turn around.

Later that day, they finally received satellite GPS data from the wolf’s collar, and it confirmed what they suspected— F003, a female wolf, had departed the island on January 31 on an ice bridge that had formed, connecting the island to the mainland. The wolf headed to a location just north of the Pigeon River, on the Canadian border, very near to the area where it had been captured about three months earlier.