Woman, 2 children killed in Maple Grove single-vehicle crash
Woman, 2 children killed in Maple Grove single-vehicle crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two children died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.

The Star Tribune reports police responded to the accident at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes. The children were believed to be under 5 years old, police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach said. A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ identities will be released later by a medical examiner, Wetternach said.

