Woman attacked by Duluth police dog settles for $50,000

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Warroad hotel housekeeper who was bitten by a police dog that belonged to an off-duty Duluth officer will receive $50,000 in a settlement agreement.

The Duluth City Council unanimously voted Monday night to approve the deal in a lawsuit filed against the city and Officer Marc Johnson for the 2018 incident.

The suit said Teri Ehlers was making her cleaning rounds while working at the Patch Motel in Warroad when she was attacked by the German shepherd. The dog bit Ehlers’ right thigh when she entered a room occupied by Johnson and his father and did not let go until the officer intervened, the Star Tribune reported.

The complaint said motel has a no-pet policy, but Johnson and his father made a reservation saying they would be bringing a service dog. Ehlers said she did not provoke the dog, though the city argued in a response that Ehlers’ “negligence, acts or omissions caused or contributed” to her injury.

The settlement “forever discharges” Johnson and the city from any claims, demands or causes of actions related to the incident. It also says the payment is “not to be construed as an admission of liability.”

