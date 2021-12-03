Woman charged in 2nd shooting death; bail set at $1 million

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud woman accused in the killing of a woman whose body was discovered on June 3 has now been charged in the shooting death of a woman who was found dead on June 3.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Angela Renee Jones, 33, for first- and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Janesa Harris. Harris was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a St. Cloud apartment on June 2.

The next day police discovered the body of 25-year-old Keisa Lange, of Litchfield, along the side of a road. Jones is charged with aiding and abetting murder in that case.

Police said there were “notable similarities” between the two killings. Lange also died of a gunshot wound.

Jones made her first court appearance on the indictment on Friday. A judge set her bail at $2 million, or $1 million with conditions.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Jones.

