 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman found fatally shot in Crow Wing County cabin

  • Updated
  • 0

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man, sheriff's officials said.

Dispatchers received a shooting complaint about 11 p.m. Thursday. The caller said several gunshots were heard in Lake Edward Township.

Law enforcement officers responded and encountered a man armed with a rifle and a handgun. After nearly two hours of negotiations, the man agreed to put his weapons down and he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

While searching the property near where the complaint originated, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team found an adult female dead in a cabin from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies were the Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, and Breezy Point police departments and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

There was a mass extinction event 30 million years ago and scientists just now realized

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News