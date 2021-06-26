Woman found slain in Woodbury home that was full of children

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead at a home full of children in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury.

Police say dispatchers received a call Friday afternoon from a woman who said the suspect had just called her and confessed to killing the victim. The caller also told police that children were likely in the home.

Officers were dispatched. Several children of varying ages exited the home after police arrived. SWAT team members then entered and found the woman already dead. Police said the children weren’t aware the woman was in the home. They told officers that he had left the house earlier in the day and that they believe she went with him.

Woodbury police said the suspect, a 39-year-old man who was known to police, was arrested without incident about 3 a.m. Saturday at a Greyhound bus stop in Tomah, Wisconsin.

The victim's name and cause of death were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0