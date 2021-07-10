 Skip to main content
Woman killed at residence in Columbia Heights
AP

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The death of a woman in Columbia Heights Saturday appears to be tied to a domestic dispute, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers were called to a residence about 6 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman with injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail on probable cause of first-degree manslaughter, KSTP-TV reported.

The victim has not been identified and her relationship with the suspect was not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

