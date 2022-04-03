 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Woman who survived crash struck by 1st responder in vehicle

Authorities say a woman who got out her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake was struck by an SUV driven by a first responder

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who got out her vehicle after a crash Saturday near Silver Lake was struck by an SUV driven by a first responder.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rhiannon Phillippi, of Hutchinson, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Phillippi crashed on Highway 7 in McLeod County around 11 a.m. Saturday before she was struck by a vehicle driven by Silver Lake Fire Chief Dale Kosek, the Star Tribune reported.

No further details about the incident were released. The patrol said there were dry road conditions at the time.

