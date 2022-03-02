 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman with gun holds hostages at St. Paul convenience store

Police say a woman with a gun who was holding hostages at a St. Paul gas station was arrested without injuries to those involved

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A woman with a gun who was holding hostages at a St. Paul gas station ended with her arrest and no injuries to those involved, according to police.

Officers were called to the Speedway station Tuesday afternoon on a report of the woman threatening people with a firearm. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators worked to establish communication with the woman and after an hour at least one gunshot was fired inside the convenience store.

Officers then made an emergency entry to the store to provide aid to anyone who might have been injured, said Sgt. Natalie Davis.

The 31-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested without force, police said. She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. There were no injuries, officials said.

“They responded to a very dangerous and dynamic situation. Our SWAT officers are highly trained and they do the job so they don’t see people get hurt,” Davis said. “I think this was the best possible outcome.”

