Worker killed at paper recycling facility in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A worker has died at a paper recycling facility in Minneapolis after suffering injuries involving heavy machinery, authorities said.

Simon Barrera Merino, 42, of Richfield, was injured about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Industries International, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Merino suffered head and chest injuries from a “workplace injury involving a forklift,” authorities said in a statement, and was declared dead at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports authorities had not offered specifics about how the injuries occurred.

