WWII veteran honored, after 78 years in unmarked grave

He was drafted into the U.S. Army three months after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. He was 26 — or 27.

His draft card describes him as a 5-foot, 10-inch “Indian” with brown hair and eyes who “looks young for his age.”

Court documents describe him as being an engineer, but what exactly he did in the Army was lost in 1973 when his records, kept at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Mo., were lost in a fire.

All that is known now is that he was on a train in Canada on furlough when he died.

Sandwiched between a War Bonds advertisement and a story about Hitler is a brief in the Star-Phoenix newspaper March 9, 1943, about a soldier who froze to death on a train in Saskatchewan.

“The United States soldier whose frozen body was found Friday on the tender of an eastbound train was identified as Pte. Ben Jack Livingston, 26,” it reads.

An inquest March 16 reported that he died “by misadventure from alcoholism and exposure to cold while riding between the engine and tender of C.N.R train No. 2 between 12:25 o’clock and 1:53 o’clock on the morning of March 5.”