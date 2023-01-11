 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus

Wyoming's Republican governor is urging state lawmakers to save half of a nearly $1 billion surplus that follows a dramatic turnaround in the state's economy

  • Updated
  • 0

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return.

"As a Wyoming rancher, I know the value of a good hay year. Because they do not always come around, it is important that we make hay when the conditions are right," Gordon told a joint session of the Wyoming Legislature in his annual state of the state speech.

Gordon often sprinkles his speeches with cowboy references. When Wyoming a year ago was still clawing back from a deficit that threatened to top $1 billion, he compared the state's struggles with low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic to a hard cattle drive.

Now, Wyoming's looking at a surplus approaching $1 billion, thanks to higher energy prices. Wyoming is a leading producer of oil and gas and the top U.S. producer of coal, an industry with fewer gyrations but in steady decline nonetheless.

People are also reading…

While the biggest state, California, has turned from surplus to deficit, the least-populated state, Wyoming, joins several now flush. They include New Mexico, a major oil and gas producer looking at a $3.6 billion surplus.

North Dakota's revenue outlook also has improved thanks to oil revenue, while others with stronger-than-expected revenue and lower spending have surpluses in the billions: South Carolina, $3.8 billion; Hawaii, $1.9 billion; Wisconsin, $6.6 billion; Massachusetts, $2.6 billion; Minnesota, $17.6 billion; and Texas, as much as $30 billion.

Some states including Massachusetts plan to give money back to taxpayers. In New Mexico, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes to tap surplus money to provide $750 individual rebates.

Grisham also proposes to hire more local police, pay for free meals at all public schools, expand tuition-free college, create a new medical school endowment at the University of New Mexico and make new investments in affordable housing.

While Gordon cautioned against big spending, he's asking legislators who kicked off a two-month session Tuesday to set aside half of Wyoming's surplus in state savings accounts. Wyoming has a two-year budget; he made the suggestion in a supplemental budget released in November.

But he also outlined a few spending priorities in his state of the state speech. They include more raises for state employees including snowplow drivers, troopers, nurses and social workers; maintaining funding for the state economic development agency, the Wyoming Business Council; and store water amid pressure to send more down the Colorado River drainage.

Even if Gordon wanted, the state’s overwhelmingly Republican statehouse would be unlikely to bulk up a budget he described as the leanest in a decade, with an eye toward the state's boom-and-bust economy eventually sliding back to bust.

“And leaner times appear likely. Supply chains, inflation, tight labor markets and other economic uncertainties may conspire against us,” Gordon said. “The actions we take today have meaning.”

——

Associated Press reporters from around the U.S. contributed to this report.

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven't found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental. The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes. Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shotand killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he'll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.

Man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard

A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J. Thielen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season. According to a criminal complaint, Thielen had shot the bear in his backyard about five miles outside of Little Falls in July 2021. Thielen told the Star Tribune that the bear was killing ducks and chickens on his property.

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd's death and fleeing with him to Mexico. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting fires on May 28, including a fire at a St. Paul high school. Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021.

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school's wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says team members were transported to the sheriff's office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it will help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Their plans also include child care tax credits that leaders say will make it easier for parents to get back to work. A fast-track abortion rights bill will get its first hearing Thursday.

Poisoned eagles released into the wild

University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reports that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university's raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles died. One of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday.

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

Officials in California have ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barrels through the state. The storm is bringing high winds and rain that threaten widespread flooding and have knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. Most of the San Francisco Bay Area will remain under flood warnings into late Thursday night. In Southern California, the storm is expected to peak in intensity overnight into early Thursday morning. Hundreds of people have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018.

Watch Now: Related Video

California faces flooding, evacuations as storms continue to hit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News