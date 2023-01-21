Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer. The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship. The charging documents say the alleged assault happened in a men’s restroom that the crewmember had entered in the early morning hours to clean. The Massachusetts U.S. attorney's office says the passenger was indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Friday. It's not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.