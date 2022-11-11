 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases

A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault

  • 0

A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.

Zvi Levran was arraigned Friday in 47th District Court on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving several patients, according to police in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Levran's attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The patients told police that their examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey organizations. Police have released no information about the ages or genders of Levran's accusers, nor when the alleged assaults took place.

Levran was ordered held on a $1 million bond. He also was ordered to surrender his passports, treat no patients at his home and have no unsupervised contact with patients.

People are also reading…

A pre-exam conference has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

His attorney, Joseph Lavigne, told The Associated Press Friday that he has no information yet on what has been alleged, but that Levran intends to defend himself against the charges.

Levran also was charged last month after a 19-year-old man told authorities he was sexually assaulted during an Oct. 18 examination in Levran’s home office, northwest of Detroit.

In that case, Levran was arraigned in October on seven criminal sexual conduct charges, ordered not to leave Michigan and told to have no contact with minors or hockey players.

Investigators say they are concerned there are other victims who have not yet come forward.

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. Conspiracy theorists were crushed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Trump's handpicked candidate for Wisconsin governor lost, meaning the GOP won't be able to change the way elections are administered in that pivotal swing state. There are two key states where the races for top posts are too close to call — Arizona and Nevada. But democracy advocates were cheered at the initial round of major losses. Says one GOP pollster: “Trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people."

Bank ordered to pay $563 million to victims of Petters fraud

A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom. It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9 billion. Receiver Doug Kelley and his team has spent more than a decade searching for and liquidating Petters’ assets to compensate as many victims and creditors as possible.

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

The Supreme Court appears likely to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978 to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native Homes. It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures. But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states from considering those children’s best interests.

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked byr George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to one year of home detention. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Newby also was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation for shooting 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who's white, guilty of reckless homicide. Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby’s first trial in the case ended in a mistrial last year.

Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

Changes are coming to state capitols across the country. Heading into the November elections, more than one-quarter of incumbent state lawmakers already are guaranteed to be gone from office next year. Retirements are up during the first election since districts were redrawn based on the 2020 census. Other incumbents were defeated in primaries — particularly Republicans, who faced conservative challengers aligned with former President Donald Trump. And still more incumbents will lose Tuesday as voters decide nearly 6,300 legislative races across 46 states.

Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening US senator

Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to threatening a U.S. senator. Thirty-five-year-old Brendon Daugherty, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. According to court documents, Daugherty left two threatening voice mail messages for a senator who was unnamed, but lives outside Minnesota, on June 11. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Daugherty said the Republican Party was pushing him to become a domestic terrorist and that he could wait to kill the senator.

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

A deeply personal collection of love letters a smitten Bob Dylan wrote to his high-school sweetheart in the late 1950s is up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the 42 letters totaling 150 pages were written to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 by a Hibbing, Minnesota, teenager still known then as Bob Zimmerman. They pour light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is available. The auction runs until Nov. 17. In the missives, Dylan foresees changing his name and selling a million records.

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya’s health crisis: Cancer patients suffer amid lack of resources

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News