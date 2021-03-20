Youth sports organizers weave their way through pandemic

New COVID cases jumped slightly in Minnesota, from 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent over the first two weeks of the month, but the rate of hospitalization is down to 260 Minnesotans, 58 of which were in intensive care. On Dec. 14, those numbers were 1,283 and 319, respectively.

“While we’re all pleased, we need to keep an eye on the fact that there is still a lot of virus activity,” Malcolm said.

Cases in Carver County, which comprises southwest metro communities including Chanhassen, Chaska and Waconia, have been rising at rates similar to October, in part because of the B117, or “UK” variant. That induced the MDH to call for a pause in the county’s youth sports on March 6.

It’s also why the MDH is recommending more testing among youth athletes, even when symptoms don’t present.

Gov. Tim Walz announced he will loosen capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor entertainment venues starting April 1, allowing about 25 percent capacity in places such as Target Field, Allianz Field, CHS Field and Xcel Energy Center. By the calendar, that includes high school hockey semifinals and finals and the basketball tournaments at Target Center.