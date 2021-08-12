Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study for children under 12 starting at UW Health

A clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 will start enrolling participants at UW Health Friday, as researchers and regulators move closer to potentially authorizing shots for the only age group not yet eligible in the United States.

UW’s American Family Children’s Hospital is one of about 100 sites involved in the study, which aims to sign up about 12,000 children, said Dr. William Hartman, a UW Health anesthesiologist and co-leader of the study at UW, which likely will enroll roughly 80 children.

“The goal of the vaccine is to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the population again,” Hartman said. “A big part of that is going to be vaccinating our children since schools and school buses are some of the biggest areas of congregation of children, with the potential for spreading COVID.”

Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart, and one-fourth will get placebo shots. Children ages 6 to 12 will be inoculated first, followed by those ages 2 to 6 and then those 6 months to 2 years.