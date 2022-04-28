Mom picking up child in Illinois nabbed at nearly 4 times legal drinking limit, Northwest Indiana police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 43-year-old Michigan woman, claiming to be on her way to Illinois to pick up her son, was found to be nearly four times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

A Portage police officer said he was westbound on U.S. 6 shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday when he saw an eastbound vehicle travelling 70 mph in the 45-mph zone.

He turned to follow the vehicle, which slammed on its brakes at the traffic light at Swanson Road and stopped inside the intersection, the officer said. When the light changed green, the vehicle sped up to 65 mph and was stopped in the area of Ash Street.

The driver, Jennifer Begrin of Kalamazoo, reportedly told the officer about picking up her child. When it was pointed out she was travelling in the wrong direction for Illinois, Begrin appeared confused and could not offer an explanation, police said.

The officer said he discovered the woman using her phone for directions to the local Walmart store. Begrin then said she was picking up her son midway, according to the incident report.

After noticing Begrin mumbling and smelling of alcohol, officers reportedly found a half empty bottle of wine on the passenger floorboard of her vehicle. Following field sobriety tests, Begrin was taken to the Portage police department where her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .281 as compared to the legal limit for driving of .08, the report says.

Once cleared at the hospital, Begrin was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others.

