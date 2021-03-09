Monona-based WPS to lay off 128

WPS Health Solutions plans to lay off 128 employees, including 36 at its headquarters in Monona and 92 at its location in Rothschild, near Wausau.

The layoffs, first reported Tuesday by Wisconsin Health News after WPS filed a notice with the state last month, are expected to occur on or after May 3.

"Contract changes within the federal government market are the reason for the changes in staffing levels," spokeswoman DeAnne Boegli said Tuesday.

The company has about 3,600 employees, including 550 in Monona and 777 Wisconsin-based employees working remotely on a permanent basis, Boegli said. Most workers in Monona are also working remotely during COVID-19, she said.