Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths after someone called 911 Friday saying they just killed a person and planned to kill themselves next.

The person called around 6 a.m. to report the death and their intent to die next by suicide at a house on Lexicon Avenue in the town of Ridgeville, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded and found two people dead inside the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Their names, ages and genders had not been released.

The Sheriff's Office did not say how the two people died.

The county Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation into the deaths.

The Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, State Patrol, Wilton Police Department and the medical examiner assisted at scene.

