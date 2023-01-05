Monroe woman charged with attempted murder, accused of poisoning husband with animal euthanasia drugs

A 50-year-old Monroe woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning her husband of five months with his supply of animal euthanasia drugs.

Amanda Chapin is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges for three suspected poisonings of Gary Chapin, 70, between July and August, the final of which resulted in Gary becoming comatose on Aug. 21 for four days, a criminal complaint filed in Lafayette County said. Bloodwork showed barbiturates in Gary’s system came from drugs he uses as a veterinarian to euthanize animals.

The complaint details a five-month timeline starting with a “stormy” courthouse marriage in March and alleges Amanda forged the signature of one of Gary’s children on a Power of Attorney document and then demanded Gary amend of his house deed to leave it to her, should Gary die. Amanda is suspected of first poisoning Gary less than three weeks after the quit claim was authorized on the house, the complaint states.

Gary’s son has since petitioned for a restraining order against Amanda on behalf of his father, and Gary has filed for divorce, online court records show.

The alleged poisonings each happened as Gary and Amanda would drink their coffee she made for them, on the bench in front of the house. The first time Gary suspected he was poisoned, he recalled to detectives he felt like he was “underwater” and had Vertigo-like symptoms, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

Amanda tried to convince Gary he was instead experiencing stroke-like symptoms, the complaint states, claiming half of his face was droopy and his speech was slurred. Gary recalled to detectives that he did not see that when he looked in the mirror.

Two weeks later, at the beginning of August, Gary experienced the same symptoms, again after drinking his morning coffee, less severely this time. During the third poisoning on Aug. 21, Gary’s last memory was drinking his morning coffee until he woke up from his coma at Madison’s Veterans Hospital four days later.

A 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. that day, nearly three hours after Gary told police he remembers having his morning coffee, the complaint states. Gary told police he believes his wife left him outside before calling for medical assistance.

The first two times, there was a medication in Gary’s system that he told a doctor he would never use on himself because it’s an anti-seizure medication he gives dogs, the complaint said. For the third poisoning, Gary’s blood also had Phenobarbital, a drug he uses when euthanizing animals.

Gary told police he suspected Amanda had been using a mortar and pestle to grind up the medications before adding them to his coffee. He was unable to locate it after returning home from the hospital.

Amanda also is accused of breaking the restraining order on Sept. 1 when she sent Gary a suicide note in an email. In the note, Amanda wrote she was choosing to end her life because Gary’s children would “destroy” her and repeatedly said she did not poison him.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” Amanda wrote in her suicide note, included in the criminal complaint.

Amanda survived the suicide attempt after EMS took her to a local hospital. Gary filed for divorce a day later, online court records show.

Computer records obtained by detectives show that Amanda had accessed Gary’s email account in the hours after he became comatose, forwarding his emails between his children and his attorney to herself, the complaint states.

At a court appearance Wednesday, Judge Shelley Gaylord set bail at $10,000 and ordered Amanda not to leave the state or have any contact with Gary and his family.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide carries a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison and extended supervision.