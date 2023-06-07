A Montello man injured in a UTV crash in Marquette County died more than a week later in a hospital, authorities reported.

The crash between two UTVs happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 27 on Highway C west of Fox Court in the town of Mecan as they headed to the same location and resulted in one rolling over, Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said in a statement.

One of the UTV operators, Stanley Luszowiak, 72, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, while the other operator was not injured, Konrath said.

Luszowiak died of his injuries at the hospital on Monday, Konrath said.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Medical Examiner are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the crash investigation, Konrath said.