More below-zero cold to follow Wednesday’s high winds and snow for Wisconsin

After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters

All of Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory except for a handful of counties in far northern Wisconsin that are under a winter storm warning.

The biggest hazard in southern Wisconsin is west winds gusting 35 to 45 miles per hour, with snow totals gradually increasing from little in the south to several inches in the north, the National Weather Service said.

Some predicted snow totals include a trace to an inch in Madison, Milwaukee and Racine; zero to an inch in Kenosha; 1 to 2 inches in Portage, Wisconsin Dells and La Crosse; 3 to 4 inches in Eau Claire and Green Bay; 3 to 5 inches in Wausau; 4 to 5 inches in Rhinelander; 7 to 9 inches in Ashland; and 7 to 10 inches in Hurley.

Even in areas south of Interstate 94 where little snow is expected, the high winds could cause enough blowing and drifting snow to produce hazardous travel conditions, said Jaclyn Anderson, lead forecaster for the Weather Service.

The Madison Streets Division said the strong winds and light snow will make travel through Madison difficult on Wednesday, with roads along open fields and the lakes likely to experience blowing and drifting snow.

While 32 trucks will be out on main roads, temperatures remain too cold to salt and crews instead will be applying sand to provide some traction. Temperatures are expected to remain too cold to apply salt until at least Saturday.

The Alberta clipper system hitting Wisconsin on Wednesday could precede an even bigger storm system that will impact the Northeast later in the week, AccuWeather said.

"This is great news for outdoor enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as a powdery snow will improve trail conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "It should be noted that in the wake of the snowfall, cold and blustery conditions are in store behind this storm, so residents and travelers to the area will need to be properly bundled up.”

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for snow, mainly before 11 a.m., totaling less than a half-inch, temperatures falling to around 13 by 10 a.m. and west winds around 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph producing wind chill values between 5 below and 5, the Weather Service said.

The chance for snow falls to 30% overnight and 20% Thursday, with a low around 7 and high near 12. Northwest winds will blow overnight at 10 to 20 mph and gust to 35 mph, and 10 to 15 mph Thursday, producing wind chills of 5 below to zero.

After a low overnight Thursday night into Friday around 7 below, with wind chills of 15 below to 20 below, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 11 and west winds around 5 mph turning out of south in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said the next storm system will bring a 20% chance for precipitation Saturday and Saturday night in the form of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 2 p.m., freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow from 4 p.m. through midnight.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 32, falling to around 10, 7 and 18, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 2, 11, 3 below and 8 below.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts winds gusting to 40 mph on Wednesday, causing blowing and drifting snow and occasional limited visibility as up to an inch of snow falls in the Madison area to the south, and 1 to 2 inches to the immediate north. Flurries are possible overnight into Thursday morning and again on Saturday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 19, 11, 10, 32, 16, 10 and 20, and overnight lows around 4, 7 below, 7, 10, 5 below, and 1 below.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 4, set in 1880.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 12:14 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Jan. 4, set in 1884.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.04 inches, 0.14 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.73 inches, 0.08 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 4 is 1.22 inches, set in 1874.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 0.8 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 7.3 inches, 6.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 7.9 inches, 9.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 4 is 11.7 inches, set in 1910.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.