More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows

Wisconsin on Thursday reported another 13 cases of a more contagious variant of COVID-19, as about a million residents had received at least one dose of vaccine while supply was expected to increase again next week.
The state now has 19 confirmed cases of the worrisome B117 coronavirus variant first found late last year in the United Kingdom, including five cases in Dane County. Those are believed to be undercounts because less than 1% of samples undergo the genomic analysis necessary to identify the variant.
“We’re concerned,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, noting that the general decline in cases has also leveled off.
However, four counties — Douglas, Green Lake, Marinette and Taylor — have low levels of COVID-19 activity, the first in the state in months, and activity is very high in just two, Green and Iron counties. Those are encouraging signs, Willems Van Dijk said.
In addition to launching an online vaccination registry Wednesday, the state on Thursday announced a hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration: 844-684-1064.
Nearly 990,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 16.9% of the population, according to the state health department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes shots given at federal sites, says 1,024,560 residents, or 17.6%, have had at least one injection.
One way vaccination is helping is in nursing homes, where immunizations are almost complete. The state was investigating outbreaks at 60 or 70 of the facilities each week during the peak of the pandemic, and lately it’s been fewer than 10 a week, Willems Van Dijk said.
“For next week, we have zero nursing homes to inspect,” she said.
The state expects to get 129,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine next week and at least that much in following weeks, up from 123,000 doses this week and about 70,000 doses weekly in much of January. Nearly 48,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine are coming next week, directed at teachers, and additional J&J supply likely won’t come until late March.
The state expects to say next week which groups will become eligible for vaccination next, Willems Van Dijk said. It’s likely to include people under 65 with certain chronic diseases and some essential workers not yet eligible, such as those in manufacturing, according to deliberations by a committee advising the state.
Groups now eligible include frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
As of Monday, teachers and child care workers also became eligible, along with people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.