More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows

Nearly 990,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 16.9% of the population, according to the state health department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes shots given at federal sites, says 1,024,560 residents, or 17.6%, have had at least one injection.

One way vaccination is helping is in nursing homes, where immunizations are almost complete. The state was investigating outbreaks at 60 or 70 of the facilities each week during the peak of the pandemic, and lately it’s been fewer than 10 a week, Willems Van Dijk said.

“For next week, we have zero nursing homes to inspect,” she said.