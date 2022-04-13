More demand, higher prices: Madison food pantries feel the pinch of inflation

Madison-area food pantries, still seeing demand above pre-pandemic levels, are now grappling with the latest complication to their operations: inflation.

Soaring food costs have families feeling the pinch, pushing more to get groceries from local pantries. At the same time, food banks are facing their own food and fuel price increases.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is feeling the squeeze from both ends, spokesperson Kris Tazelaar said. More people are stopping by to pick up goods because their grocery budgets simply aren't stretching as far as they did a few months ago.

At the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest put out 60% more pounds of food to its network than before COVID-19 hit. Tazelaar estimates Second Harvest is still operating at about 20% above pre-pandemic rates while also contending with a 10% to 25% increase in food prices. A case of butter, for example, cost $90 a year ago and now sells for $140.

"It's significant," he said. "And it's not just food. We're also getting hit on the gas side as well."

Second Harvest distributes 90% of its food to partner agencies across a 16-county region, logging more than 100,000 miles on its trucks annually, Tazelaar said.

Inflation hit 8.5% in the U.S. last month, the fastest 12-month pace since 1981, the Labor Department said this week.

That's led to more people heading to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The South Side pantry fed an average of 75 households per day in the year before the pandemic, according to Katherine Higgins, communications manager for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. That jumped to an average of 125 households in 2020 and a record high of 204 families on the busiest day of 2021.

The current high for 2022 so far has been 158 families in February, Higgins said. That level of visitors is usually seen around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, not in the dead of winter. This month, she reported, the pantry served about 104 households per day.

Extended Hands, a Southwest Side pantry that primarily serves people of color, is also seeing a surge in demand. Operations director Jenny Czerkas estimates a 38% to 40% increase in the number of families coming in to shop this year, compared to the second half of 2021.

Food costs are about 20% higher, which is a challenge because Extended Hands purchases about 40% of the food it distributes, she said. Donations have remained fairly steady.

Barely keeping up

Beck Martin, 24, had never sought groceries from a food pantry before this year. But food costs for Martin's two-person household jumped from about $50 every two weeks to more than double that amount recently.

The Middleton resident had resorted to eating a single meal per day for a while to stretch out provisions. On Wednesday, Martin decided to pick up some items from the food pantry run by Madison Area Technical College.

Martin, a first-year student in the respiratory therapy program, received a 10-pound bag of nonperishable food, along with laundry items, such as detergent, dryer sheets and a sponge.

"Food prices have never been so high," Martin said. "It takes up more of our budget, and I'm struggling to keep up in maintaining food for my household."

A jolt from prices

MATC student health educator Denise Holin, who runs the pantry, said sticker shock over grocery bills is the most common concern she hears from students lately.

MATC, also known as Madison College, started the pantry in fall 2019 as a way to address a relatively widespread problem plaguing community colleges — food insecurity, or having limited or uncertain access to food. Its timing was prescient. A few months later, the pandemic hit and student demand for food increased.

The need continues even as COVID-19 cases decline, Holin said. About 900 students have visited the MATC pantry so far this school year, up from about 760 students at this same point last year.

Despite the increased demand, MATC reports a slight drop in staff donations. About 15 employees signed up to donate food compared to about 30 last fall, said Jennie May, who co-chairs the college's yearly giving campaign.

"Everyone's feeling the pinch," she said.

