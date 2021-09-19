More Madison-area doctors providing direct primary care

“I had years of trying to make doctors understand my needs, and they just didn’t take the time to listen to me,” said Meneses, 39, an accountant and mother of three. Now, “I’m living my life normally again.”

Dr. Amanda Preimesberger worked at SSM Health Dean Medical Group’s West Clinic from 2008 until January, seeing changes after SSM Health acquired Dean in 2013.

“The amount of time we had with patients kept getting whittled down,” she said. “The number of things we were tasked with doing continued to increase.”

In March, she opened RootsMD, a direct primary care practice in Verona. She plans in October to move the clinic — now in a small, shared office space — into a new building in downtown Verona.

Her new endeavor allows her to be nimble and practical in providing care, she said. On a recent morning, a patient called, saying her young child woke up with a swollen eye. The parent needed to get to work. It was the child’s first day of school.