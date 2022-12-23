More than 1 million Wisconsin customers asked to conserve gas after pipeline malfunction

Amid sub-zero temperatures, more than one million customers across Wisconsin are being asked to conserve natural gas because of a pipeline malfunction
We Energies advised customers to immediately turn their thermostats to 62 degrees or lower Friday evening to prevent a widespread service outage.
Guardian Pipeline notified customers Friday that it had constrained the northbound flow of gas on one of its interstate pipelines due to unplanned maintenance at a compressor station in Illinois.
We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said Guardian had cut the utility’s gas supply by 30%.
Conway said the utility is drawing from liquified gas and propane storage facilities and has cut gas deliveries to business customers whose contracts allow for service interruptions. But because of the extreme cold gripping most of the nation the utility is unable to get gas from other pipeline suppliers.
A spokesperson for the pipeline company said one of two malfunctioning valves had been restored as of Friday night and crews were working on the second to restore capacity “in a timely manner.”
We Energies said it would reassess the situation and update customers on Saturday.
In addition to turning down thermostats, the company asks residents to avoid secondary gas heaters, ovens, stoves and clothes dryers.
The National Weather Service was forecasting low temperatures of zero to minus 14 degrees across Wisconsin Friday night.
Winter survival tips
With temperatures falling below zero and wind chills plunging far below that, emergency officials are urging residents to stay safe. The combination of drifting snow and low temperatures is also making travel particularly treacherous. Here are some tips for riding out the storm.
• If possible, stay indoors. Limit outdoor time for pets.
• If you have to go out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your mouth and face.
• Know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia, including shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech.
• Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite, including redness or pain in any skin area.
• Check on friends, family and neighbors. People most likely to be hurt from the cold are older adults, babies, people who spend lots of time outside, such as the homeless and hunters, and people who drink alcohol or use drugs.
• Prepare emergency kits for your home and vehicle that include blankets, snacks and water, medication and other essentials. Keep your gas tank at least half full. Go to readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit for tips on how to prepare emergency kits.
• Check to make sure snow is not blocking outdoor furnace and hot water heater vents, which could cause dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to build up in a home.
If your power goes out:
• Close off unused spaces and limit the number of times you open exterior doors.
• Open cupboards to keep pipes from freezing; in the event of an extended outage, leave a faucet partially open to keep water moving.
• Never use a stove, oven, grill or unvented heater to stay warm, and do not run portable generators in enclosed spaces as these devices give off carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be fatal.
