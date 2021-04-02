More than 100,000 carp removed from Lake Mason in Adams, Marquette counties

Piszczek said it is a common carp that is from the Eurasian carp family. It is an invasive aquatic species that uproots aquatic plants and also sucks up sediment of the lake floor. When the sediment is excreted it creates fuel for blue-green algae blooms which can also be harmful to the lake.

Carp are nothing new in Wisconsin as they have been around since 1872, according to Piszczek.

LMMD is working with the WDNR to get a new contract to have a fishery business to help with removing the carp. Ditter said LMMD is working with Jennifer Bergman, WDNR fisheries biologist.

Ditter said that over the last five years, the DNR had a contract to have the fish taken from the lake and sent to New York State or North Carolina.

“They would sell it for the Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, and make gefilte fish,” Ditter said.

The LMMD reported in 2016, when the contract began between the WDNR and a fishery company to remove the carp, that 44,000 pounds of carp were harvested and removed from the lake. At that time one carp weighed as much as 40 pounds.

Then in 2018, the group reported removing over 14,000 pounds of carp.

“I just want to thank John and Samantha Sage of The Cove Supper Club,” Ditter said. “They went above and beyond donating coffee and donuts and allowing us to stage our equipment on the property.”

