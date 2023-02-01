Most UW System students think campuses should disinvite offensive speakers

More than half of University of Wisconsin System students think campuses should disinvite speakers who are thought to be offensive, a free speech survey conducted last fall found.

System President Jay Rothman announced the results of the System's controversial free speech survey during a visit to UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday and then held a panel discussion about civil dialogue with two Wisconsin lawmakers and UW-Madison law and politics professors.

"We are a divided country — politically, socially, economically and culturally. And these divisions are reflected in the opinions expressed by our students as well as in their understanding of First Amendment issues," Rothman said. "Our students have lived this experience before they step onto our campuses — in high schools and workplaces, on social media, and with family and friends."

The survey showed nearly a third of students feel strongly that offensive speakers should not be allowed to speak on campuses. Additionally, a majority of students said they don't often engage with opinions opposite their own on some topics, with 57% of students saying they rarely or never considered others' opinions on abortion and transgender identities.

Other survey findings include:

• The majority of System students feel comfortable talking about controversial issues listed including COVID-19 vaccines, racial equality and immigration.

• Students seem split on whether university administrators should prohibit views they consider to be offensive to certain groups of people.

• Students who identify as female, nonbinary, LGBT or people of color are more likely to say they feel speakers with offensive views should not be allowed to speak on campus.

UW-Madison freshman Ella Adams remembers taking the free speech survey last fall and recalls parts of it were "poorly worded."

"I don't know if it was just me, but I couldn't quite understand what it was asking me at some points," Adams said.

The System launched the survey in November. Intended to gauge student attitudes toward free speech on campuses, the survey was sent to a random selection of students. Anywhere from 2,500 to 7,500 undergraduate students at each of the 13 System universities received it, and the System received 10,000 responses.

Despite being a third of the System's student population, UW-Madison students were responsible for 10.6% of the survey responses. Of all of the schools, UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater had the highest participation rates, with 19.1% and 16.7% of surveys returned, respectively.

Students were asked dozens of questions, including how likely they are to consider political viewpoints they disagree with on topics such as COVID-19 vaccines and racial inequity; their attitudes toward people they find offensive; and what they think is the right course of action when they disagree with someone invited to speak on campus.

In general, students say they aren’t that likely to consider viewpoints they disagree with, and that’s even more the case for certain topics like abortion or transgender issues. — Jay Rothman (@JayORothman) February 1, 2023

The survey also sought to gauge how often students have received social or institutional consequences, such as warnings or suspensions, for speaking on controversial topics.

Nearly half of our students say they agree “not at all” or “a little” that administrators should disinvite public speakers if some students believe the speaker’s message is offensive. — Jay Rothman (@JayORothman) February 1, 2023

"Our students reported that our faculty and instructors are doing a good job facilitating robust discussion in the classroom, even if students don’t always feel comfortable sharing their own opinions," Rothman said. "I appreciate the work of our faculty and instructors in facilitating student learning in this way. Universities can’t claim to be the standard-bearer for free and open inquiry unless we meet that standard in the classroom."

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement that, while instructors encourage diverse viewpoints in class, the university needs to do more to encourage students to consider different viewpoints.

“A university education should challenge students to think in unfamiliar ways. Part of our job is to help students critically examine information and ideas in ways that challenge their preconceived notions and that may, sometimes, be uncomfortable,” she said.

Controversial history

While Rothman has said repeatedly the survey is not seeking to fulfill any political agendas, the controversy surrounding it has had political overtones since the survey was first announced last April.

Across the United States, Republicans have accused colleges of trying to suppress conservative views, and key members of the Wisconsin Legislature said last spring that they support the survey.

Funding the survey is UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, which started in 2017 with a donation from the conservative Charles Koch Foundation.

The survey was supposed to launch last spring. But its release was postponed to this fall after widespread criticism and the resignation of the UW-Whitewater interim chancellor in April.

Jim Henderson, who had served as interim chancellor for nearly a year, cited the System’s handling of the free speech survey as a major reason for his resignation. He said the top-down approach of System leadership with the survey didn’t foster a collaborative relationship with university chancellors in decision-making.

Associated Students of Madison members offered feedback on draft questions last fall, with some saying they felt the questions were "loaded" or would be used for political reasons. At least one student who gave feedback anonymously thought the survey had an agenda.

Rothman, who was hired by the Board of Regents in January 2022 and became president June 1, said in November that he had not talked with the Republican-controlled Legislature about the survey.

“This is not a political issue for us. We are looking to see what the climate on our campuses happens to be,” he said.

What students say

Around 2% of UW-Madison students completed the survey, with 1,108 students taking it out of 10,000 random invitations sent. Female students made up the majority of respondents.

About the same percentage of UW-Madison students said either they felt comfortable or uncomfortable talking about transgender identities, and more than half said they were willing to voice opinions on abortion, compared to a quarter of students who weren't.

UW-Madison students felt more strongly about disinviting offensive speakers to campus than any other System school. About 43% of UW-Madison students strongly agreed when asked whether the university should disinvite certain speakers, compared to 30% Systemwide.

UW-Milwaukee students also highly favored prohibiting offensive speakers, with 38% agreeing it was the correct action.

In October, UW-Madison students protested conservative provocateur Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus at the invitation of a conservative student group. UW Police believe two people are responsible for graffitiing the Memorial Union ahead of Walsh’s speech, and UW-Madison vowed to take disciplinary and criminal actions.

UW Police has not made any arrests in connection to the graffiti, spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

Part of the Regents’ free speech policy mandates punishments for students who repeatedly disrupt others’ free speech.

Senior Chloe Shafer, who didn't take the free speech survey, said she'd heard stories of others feeling like they couldn't share their opinions in the classroom, but it hadn't happened to her. And when it comes to Shafer's classmates expressing opinions she disagrees with, she lets it slide.

"If you don't agree with something, it doesn't mean that it's wrong, it's just what someone else believes," she said. "Unless it's really harmful toward a certain person, that's when you can get involved — but an opinion's an opinion."