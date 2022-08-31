Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Somers

SOMERS — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of highways S and H (88th Avenue) Tuesday night.

Multiple Kenosha County Sheriff's Department squads and Somers Fire Department rescue units responded to the scene of the crash that was reported at 6:46 p.m., according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Sheriff's Department.

Early police radio traffic indicated that a Flight For Life helicopter was called to the scene, but the call was terminated after the injured motorcyclist did not respond to CPR.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, an adult man, whose identity was not immediately known, died at the scene. Details from the crash were not available because an investigation into the incident was underway.