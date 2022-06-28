Motorist shoots at Indiana trooper during pursuit that ended with gunman nabbed naked in river, cops say

A 38-year-old motorist is accused of shooting at an Indiana State Police officer during a high speed chase Monday that resulted in the alleged gunman abandoning his vehicle with his weapon and then swimming naked for a while in the Little Calumet River before being taken into custody.

The accused was identified by police as Carlos R. Santiago, of Milwaukee, who was cleared medically before being taken to the Lake County Jail.

A state trooper said he stopped around 3:20 p.m. Monday to check on what he thought was a disabled vehicle along the Indiana Toll Road near the Calumet Avenue exit ramp.

As he noticed the 1993 Ford Escort did not have a license plate, the driver sped away initiating a pursuit, according to state police. The pursuit continued into Hammond before returning eastbound on the toll road from Calumet Avenue to Cline Avenue where the driver briefly left the highway.

The driver, later identified as Santiago, then headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the toll road, police said.

"As the driver was turning, shots were fired by the suspect out the window at the trooper," ISP said. "The trooper initially pursued the vehicle, however due to the traffic conditions, he terminated the pursuit."

A crash involving vehicles was reported a short time later in the westbound lanes of the toll road east of Cline Avenue and Santiago was spotted fleeing his vehicle with a handgun, according to police.

State police, joined by officers from Lake County, Gary and Hammond, all took part in the pursuit.

Santiago was spotted under a bridge near the crash site and then jumped into the Little Calumet River while carrying the handgun, police said. He was seen swimming across the river and attempting to hide in weeds.

"The Lake County Aviation Helicopter was able to observe the suspect from their overhead location and maintained visual contact as the suspect attempted to swim away from the officers," ISP said.

Santiago eventually left the river and was taken into custody and faces charges.

"Mr. Santiago was also wanted for questioning involving a police investigation in Milwaukee, WI," police said.

Lt. Deven Hostetler, Area II investigative commander for the Indiana State Police, said he was, "Extremely appreciative of the effort made by all the responding agencies, in particular the Lake County Aviation Pilot, in locating this violent individual and removing him from the streets in a quick amount of time. The helicopter was instrumental in maintaining eyes on the suspect."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said, "I am extremely proud of all the hard work everyone played in bringing this dangerous individual into custody. I thank God that everyone is safe and went home to their families. It is collaborative efforts like these that make Lake County safer for our citizens."

Others involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0