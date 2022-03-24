 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel

  • 0
Gas Giveaway

Cars line up early morning along Green Bay Road waiting to receive free gas donated by Willie Wilson at the Mobil Gas Station on Thursday in Evanston.

 STACEY WESCOTT, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP

CHICAGO — Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that local businessman Willie Wilson was footing the bill for motorists to top up their tanks for a second time.

Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline.

Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson's tab reached $1 million.

Gas prices have been rising nationwide. On Thursday, the cost of gas inched close to $5 per gallon in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago, according to AAA.

Chicago police said the giveaway slowed traffic Thursday morning but that the department has not received any reports of fights, automobile collisions or other major problems related to the giveaway.

Gas Giveaway

Lewis Ball of Lincolnwood is excited to receive free gas donated by Willie Wilson at the Mobil Gas Station along Green Bay Road on Thursday in Evanston.

Wilson conducted another gas giveaway on March 17, offering $200,000 of gas from 10 Chicago gas stations. The giveaway led to gridlock, bad tempers and resident concerns about the environmental cost of idling engines in their neighborhoods.

People are also reading…

Wilson is a self-made millionaire who has run for mayor of Chicago, the U.S. Senate and even president of the United States. He has opened his wallet before to help people out, including to post bail for people at Cook County Jail and to donate money to homeowners to help them pay their property tax bills.

The city faces another mayoral election in 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Microsoft confirms hacker breach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News