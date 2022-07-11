Mount Pleasant man dies in jet ski accident on Lake Beulah

A 36-year-old man from Mount Pleasant died on Saturday, July 9, after a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in Walworth County, according to the Town of East Troy Police Department.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., the Town of East Troy Police Department, along with East Troy Area Fire Department, were dispatched to a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in the Town of East Troy, according to a release from the police department issued on Monday.

On arrival to the scene, first responders attempted life saving measures on the 36-year-old man. The man was later pronounced deceased by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was identified as Rickey A. Madsen of Mount Pleasant.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of grief,” the East Troy Police Department said in its press release.

The accident remains under investigation by the Town of East Troy Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mukwonago Fire Department and Walworth County Communications Center also assisted with the incident.