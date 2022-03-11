Mount Pleasant village attorney suing frequent critic for defamation

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kelly Gallaher, a frequent critic of village government, is being sued for defamation by the village’s attorney.

The attorney, Chris Smith, is suing Gallaher.

He is suing her personally, not through his official capacity as a representative of Mount Pleasant in legal matters.

“The Village of Mount Pleasant is not involved in the litigation in any way,” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said in an email.

Neither Smith nor Gallaher agreed to comment directly on the lawsuit, which was filed Monday.

Smith v. Gallaher

Since 2015, Gallaher has operated the A Better Mount Pleasant social media pages, through which she primarily criticizes Mount Pleasant village government and, more recently, Foxconn.

In a social post to Tuesday, Gallaher alleged via A Better Mount Pleasant that the village is trying to intimidate her with the lawsuit. The post reads, in full, “...aaand now they are suing us. #intimidation.”

The lawsuit is related to allegedly baseless claims Gallaher made about:

The length of time the village has been internally considering extending the length of its elected officials’ terms from two years to three

.

An allegedly false allegation Gallaher made regarding a statement Smith made to The Journal Times.

Two to three

Gallaher opposes the change to the lengths of the terms. She asserts it is a move to give the current board members more power, while village officials have said the longer terms could be more enticing to potential candidates and also could create more stability in local government.

The change would prevent more than half of the Village Board trustee seats from being flipped in a single election. Currently, four trustee positions out of seven are up for election one year, then three positions the next, then four again, then three, etc.

If three-year terms are put in place, no more than three trustee seats would be up for election in any single year.

Currently, the lengthening of terms from two years to three will not go in effect until 2023. If put into place, Mount Pleasant would become the only municipality in Racine County with three-year terms for municipal representatives.

Contested Mount Pleasant elections have been rare. Even since controversies involving Foxconn controversies have arisen, trustee elections have been more likely to be uncontested than contested.

Gallaher has been leading the circulation of a petition — which she said she plans to submit Monday — that could force a referendum to be passed by village voters before the term extension could be put in place.

The change would not affect any current trustees’ terms; they would need to win their next election to serve a three-year term.

Allegedly false claims

The village said changing the length of trustees’ terms has been a matter of internal discussion since 2018, as stated in a Feb. 10 Journal Times report that is at the heart of the lawsuit.

After the publication of that story, on March 3, Gallaher posted to A Better Mount Pleasant Facebook: “The Village Attorney lied to The Journal Times saying term length discussions date back to 2018 ... They are lying to you and the media. It matters ... Please share.”

She provided no evidence to support that assertion.

According to the lawsuit, Smith reported he “suffered emotional distress” because “of Gallaher’s defamatory conduct.”

Smith said he contacted Gallaher on March 3, “demanding that she remove the defamatory post from the AMBP Facebook page and Gallaher’s Twitter account.” The post has since been deleted.

On March 4, Smith reported that he sent a proposed correction to Gallaher that he wanted her to post, seeking to have her set the record straight. The suggested correction said, in part, “we (A Better Mount Pleasant) posted a statement which falsely accused the Mount Pleasant Village Attorney of lying to the media regarding the dates in which the Village Board discussed the length of terms for village officials. The Village Attorney’s statements were truthful, and that is why yesterday’s post was removed.” That correction was posted online.

On a social media post containing the correction, Gallaher’s husband, Dan Dimler, commented: “So, they threatened a lawsuit, huh? Typical.”

Also on March 4, Smith said he “demanded that Gallaher email the Correction to any individuals to whom she emailed” with the allegedly false claims.

On Wednesday, March 9, two days after the lawsuit was filed, The Journal Times received an email containing the correction, although reporters were already aware of the correction Gallaher posted on social media.

Next steps

The lawsuit states that Smith is seeking “judgment against Kelly Gallaher” in the form of “general and actual damages, punitive damages, costs and attorneys fees, (and/or) such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

Gallaher has until April 21 to reply to the allegations in court.

Past controversies

Gallaher has been embroiled in allegations relating to Mount Pleasant before, but this is the first time she’s being sued over it, according to online Wisconsin court records.

To combat Gallaher’s A Better Mount Pleasant, someone set up a blog called “Let’s Make A Better Mount Pleasant,” a website that no longer exists. Posts on the website, which pointed toward conservative viewpoints as opposed to Gallaher’s more liberal stances, targeted and criticized Gallaher by name.

Gallaher publicly alleged it was Village President Dave DeGroot who was running the page; she made the allegation in the Reply All podcast.

But the person running the page was revealed to likely be South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman, although he denied involvement. Stedman was not reprimanded for his conduct because, according to an outside investigator brought in by the village, there was “no evidence that he (Stedman) engaged in the alleged conduct while at work or on village time, or that he was speaking in his capacity as fire chief.”

A Better Mount Pleasant has fewer than 250 followers on Twitter and 2,200 on Facebook.

The description of the allegations against South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman have been updated in the online version of this story.

