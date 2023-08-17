Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is set to debut what it’s billing as the tallest waterslide in the United States.

The Rise of Icarus waterslide will stand 145 feet tall. Construction is set to begin after Labor Day, and the attraction will be in operation by next summer. A new children’s water play area is slated to open in conjunction with the new outdoor slide.

According to a March 2020 article by TripSavvy, the tallest waterslide in the country is the Thrillagascar and Jungle Jammer in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 142 feet — 3 feet shorter than the upcoming Mt. Olympus slide.

Estimated costs of the new projects are about $8 million, according to Mt. Olympus Director of Marketing Fotini Laskaris Backhaus.

The Rise of Icarus will be Mt. Olympus’s second one-of-a-kind slide in the United States in three years. Medusa’s Slidewheel opened for the summer of 2022 and is the only rotating waterslide in the country.

Verruckt, a slide in Kansas City, Kansas, stood more than 168 feet tall, but that ride was shut down after the August 2016 death of a 10-year-old rider.