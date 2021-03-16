Muir no more: Wisconsin Sierra Club chapter drops founder's name as inclusivity measure

The Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra Club is no longer named for the environmental group’s founder, John Muir.

The group announced Tuesday that it is now known simply as “the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter” in an effort to be more inclusive and reflect a broader view of environmentalism.

“We’re not the face of just one person. We represent the faces of everyone in Wisconsin,” said Laura Lane, chair of the Wisconsin chapter. “We need everyone’s voice at the table. We need to respect everyone’s voice.”

Lane said the decision, approved by 83% of members in an annual election, is also intended to clear up confusion about the chapter’s location.

“We are the Wisconsin chapter and it’s time we call ourselves that,” Lane said.

Elizabeth Ward, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter, said the new name represents the diversity of volunteers and community members that Sierra Club works with, but not a change in mission.