Mullet medalists: Wisconsin boys take top honors in business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle

Two Wisconsin boys took the titles at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, as the organization that runs the competition for the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle announced the winners on Tuesday.

More than 600 entered the competition for children (ages 1 to 12) and teens (ages 13 to 18). Winners were decided on three rounds of voting and judging, featuring online public polling and a mullet celebrity judging panel.

Emmitt “Mullet Boy” Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the kids division, and Cayden Kershaw, 17, of Wausau, won the teens division.

Bailey had 9,896 votes, with Epic Orta, 8, of La Joya, Texas drawing 8,404 votes for second.

Kershaw’s 3,216 votes edged the 3,196 votes that went to Fisher Monds, 15, of Hilliard, Florida. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, was third with 1,521 votes.

The first round of voting occurred on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page and narrowed the 689 entrants to 100. A celebrity judging panel further culled the competitors to 25 in each division.

The celebrity panel included Ashley “Mother Mullet” Medina, a viral TikTok mullet stylist based in Lansing, Michigan, 2021 USA Mullet Championships men’s winner Clint Duncan of Knoxville, and “Big” Scott Collard, the so-called “Godfather of the Mullet.”

The final round of public voting occurred on the USA Mullet Championships’ website.

The winners each won a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships gear, with Bailey also earning $2,500 and Kershaw $1,000.

USA Mullet Championships said it donated a portion of each entry fee to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids Wellness Center of Michigan, a nonprofit that provides free wigs and support services to children and young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other disorders. The total raised this year was $3,500.

USA Mullet Championships said it began with the Michigan Mudflap Contest adult competition in 2020. It was conceived as a marketing stunt for Bridge Street Exchange, a Fenton, Michigan men's shop near Flint, Michigan, owned by Kevin Begola, founder and president of the USA Mullet Championships. After success with the adult contest in Michigan, the contest expanded to become a national event with adult, teens and kids divisions.