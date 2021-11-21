Multiple dead, 20+ injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — Multiple people were killed and more than 20 injured, including a dozen children, when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha Sunday evening, the police chief said.

"There were some fatalities as a result of this incident," Chief Dan Thompson said during a news conference Sunday night. He declined to specify how many people were killed.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody and a "suspect vehicle" was recovered, Thompson said, noting that the investigation is "fluid" and ongoing.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said emergency crews took 11 adults and 12 children to local hospitals. He did not provide further information the injuries, nor the deaths. Thompson said more information will be released after families are notified.

Thompson confirmed that shots were fired during the incident, but said police believe none of them were fired from the SUV. An officer fired several shots at the SUV, trying to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were hit with gunfire. Thompson declined to say whether police shot the SUV driver.

The scene is now "safe and secure," Thompson said. Earlier, police urged people to avoid the downtown area and issued a shelter in place order. Thompson said that was mainly because of the active crime scene, and the order is no longer in effect.

In light of the events, the Waukesha School District announced that school will be canceled Monday.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said what should have been a community celebration turned into a scene of "horror."

"Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy," Reilly said. "My heart goes out to all those affected by this senseless act."

It's unknown whether the act of violence was motivated by terrorism, Thompson said.

Just before 4:40 p.m., a red SUV broke through barriers at the intersection of Main Street and Gaspar Street, Thompson said. The vehicle sped directly through the route of the parade, close to children marching in the procession and families watching from the curb, according to a city of Waukesha livestream of the event and another video. About a minute and 20 seconds after the SUV, police squad cars drove through the same area.

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter’s dance team was hit by the SUV.

“(There) were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” he said. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Waukesha City Council member Cory Payne said he talked with multiple friends who saw the "chaotic" incident first hand. He said a nurse was left "completely devastated" after watching someone die in front of her. She did not wish to speak to the media.

"There (were) many people — or at least a few people — that were completely nonresponsive," Payne said. "And then several others that were desperately in need of medical attention."

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, are "praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act."

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow called the events "horrific." He had just left the parade with his wife when he heard the sirens.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions," Farrow said.

Payne said now is a time for his community to come together and support each other.

"This is all still so fresh," Payne said. "Everybody wants a moment to kind of take this in and make sure all their families are OK, make sure everybody's safe and praying for the ones that aren't. It's a tragic, tragic thing right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

