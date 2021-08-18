Multiple fatalities in crash that closes I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek, authorities say

Multiple people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. after a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control and slammed into a guardrail near the 262 mile marker on I-94 westbound, according to the preliminary investigation by authorities. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

Milbrath said that it expects I-94 westbound from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills will be closed until around 11 a.m.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

