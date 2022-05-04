Multiple houses hit by gunfire during shootout between occupants of two cars in Racine

RACINE — Three houses were struck by gunfire and one person was arrested for obstruction of an investigation following a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday evening, the Racine Police Department reported.
Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Park Avenue in reference to several calls for shots fired.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said police located the scene near the intersection of 10th and Villa streets, along with the 1000 block of Park Avenue.
Three homes were struck by gunfire in the area of the 400 block of 10th Street and 900 block of Villa Street.
No injuries were reported.
“Upon speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the occupants of a white Jeep Compass were involved in a shootout with occupants of a black sedan,” she said.
Community Oriented Policing officers were able to locate the Jeep at the Mitchell Wagon Loft Apartments, immediately south of the Racine Police Department at the intersection of Highway 20 and Eighth Street.
