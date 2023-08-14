An apparent murder-suicide involving two Madison women found dead in a vehicle is being investigated by authorities in Richland County and Madison.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Monday that a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were reported missing about 3:15 p.m. Sunday after not returning home from a day at Devil's Lake State Park in Sauk County.

The women had gone on a hike at the park and a family member reported them missing. A cell phone ping pointed officers toward the Lone Rock area in Richland County, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, said in a statement that a vehicle containing the two women was found in the state Department of Natural Resources' Smith/Cruson Slough Day Use Area just off Highway 14 near Lone Rock.

The 25-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and the 60-year-old woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that nothing else suspicious was found at the scene. The names of the women were being withheld until family members can be notified, the sheriff's office said, adding that more information may be released later.

Lone Rock is about 45 miles west-northwest of Madison, and about 15 miles south of Richland Center.