Museum of Root Beer opens in Wisconsin Dells

Andrew said more displays are planned for show at the museum, along with the ingredients of how root beer is made and bottled to the history of root beer drive-ins.

Andrew, a Wisconsin Dells resident, said his love of root beer began as a child, after seeing Snoopy drinking it in the “Peanuts” comic strips.

“I grew up thinking root beer was cool,” he said.

Andrew said what makes root beer “cool” is not only the flavor, but the many varieties of the soft drink and the different ways it can be made with the carbonation, sweetener and flavor.

“You can just dive in and you keep discovering,” Andrew said.

Museum admission is $4. Attendees can purchase root beer for an additional fee. Donations of old root beer bottles and memorabilia is also welcome, Andrew said.

Andrew said he loves the Dells atmosphere and enjoys the various activities and attractions with his family. He’s excited to offer something extra and unique to Dells visitors.

“I think it’s going to reach an audience far beyond the Dells too,” Andrew said. “The museum is very unique because there is no other museum that’s celebrating all of these root beers.”

