Mystery customer pays it forward with $300 going to others' meals at Beaver Dam McDonald's

Customers at a McDonald’s in Beaver Dam got a surprise on Saturday morning after an unidentified man donated $300 towards the meals of others at the restaurant.

“The young gentleman gave me $200 to go to everyone’s order going through the drive thru until it was gone, and he ordered a couple of sandwiches for himself and then gave a $100 for people who order inside,” manager Robin White said.

The man came into the restaurant, 840 Park Ave., around 10:10 a.m. and left before anyone could find out his identity, White said.

“It was amazing,” White said. “We do have people who do pay it forward and that will trickle through 3 to 4 cars.”

The gift on Saturday lasted for between 45 minutes to an hour while some people offered to pay for the cars behind them as well.

“It was an awesome act of kindness,” White said.

