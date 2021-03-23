 Skip to main content
National Guardsmen on their way to Milwaukee foil Kenosha home burglary attempt, police say
The quick thinking of two National Guardsmen stopped what appeared to be a home burglary at Kenosha residence early Friday morning, police reported.

And as a result, felony charges were filed Monday against two defendants.

Caleb Vincent Tucker, 21, and Joshua D. Tucker, 20, no home address listed, each face a felony count of burglary and and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime. Caleb Tucker also is charged with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to the area of Poerio Park, 1401 16th Ave., for a burglary call at a nearby residence at 7:54 a.m.

Police spoke with the caller and another man, who stated they were in the National Guard headed to Milwaukee when they observed three suspects go through a basement window at a nearby residence.

One of the witnesses described one of the subjects wearing what appeared to be a World War I era gas mask, while another had black clothing, gloves and a hood pulled over his head.

A third subject, a female, was described as wearing white gloves with a hood over her head.

When the witnesses confronted the suspects, all three ran through the park and into the parking lot of the trails. One of the witnesses then noticed a fourth person with the trio.

As the male with the gas mask, later identified as Caleb Tucker, ran past, one of the witnesses took him to the ground and held him until the fourth subject and a person later identified as Joshua Tucker began punching the witness in the head before they fled into the woods.

A Samsung cell phone from one of the four was later recovered.

Police responded to the residence, where they observed boxes and piles of other items in the front widow. The southwest basement window had been removed, and the entire frame was damaged.

An officer located Tucker walking south on the railroad tracks and took him into custody. Tucker denied taking anything from the residence. Joshua Tucker was taken into custody at a nearby laundromat, and he told police he had walked there from Racine, “he did not have any laundry, he was a Christian and had stopped there to read his bible.”

Both defendants, who were in custody with no bond, made their initial appearances in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.

