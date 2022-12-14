Natural resources board green lights effort to limit PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board has approved parameters for the state’s second attempt to limit toxic “forever chemicals” in the largest source of drinking water.
The Department of Natural Resources has proposed to set groundwater standards for four fluorinated compounds collectively known as PFAS that the Environmental Protection Agency has said are harmful at levels too low to detect with current technology.
The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.
The Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a scope statement allowing the DNR to draft a rule adding PFOS, PFOA, PFBS and GenX chemicals to the list of contaminants under the state’s groundwater law.
The state has not updated that list in more than a decade.
People are also reading…
Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
Citizens and community leaders from across the state urged the board to act to avert a public health crisis.
Lee Donohue, a supervisor for the La Crosse County town of Campbell, said PFAS contamination has devastated some 4,300 of her constituents.
“It’s a hardship. It’s a crisis,” Donohue said. “We need, we deserve safe water.”
Dr. Beth Neary, a Madison pediatrician and co-president of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network, told the board children and infants are at the highest risk because their organs are still developing and they consume more water in proportion to their size than adults.
The scope statement sets parameters for the DNR to draft a rule, a process that typically takes about 2 ½ years and requires approval of the governor, the NRB and the Legislature.
The DNR launched a similar rulemaking effort in 2019 for two of those compounds, PFOA and PFOS, along with more than a dozen other contaminants. But earlier this year conservatives on the board sided with industry lobbyists and voted to kill the regulations before they could be sent to lawmakers.
At the time board members voiced concern that the EPA's health guidelines for the two compounds was nearly three times higher than the limit proposed by state health officials.
The EPA has since warned that PFOA and PFOS pose a threat at concentrations thousands of times lower than the standards the board rejected in February.
“We are all unprotected from PFAS-contaminated groundwater,” said Doug Oitzinger, a city council member from Marinette, epicenter of one of the state’s largest PFAS contamination plumes. “Our children and grandchildren don’t deserve the cancers that will be caused…”
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business association, and other industry groups have urged the DNR to stop work on the groundwater rule and wait for the EPA to impose federal standards.
When the state last considered a groundwater standard of 20 parts per trillion, WMC lobbyist Scott Manley told the board it must follow the EPA guidelines, which at the time were 70 ppt.
Those EPA health guidelines are now 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
WMC last year sued to block the DNR from requiring polluters to clean up PFAS contamination, and a Waukesha County Judge ruled the agency must first adopt groundwater standards to enforce. That ruling is currently under appeal.
“It’s the classic catch 22,” Oitzinger said. “A cleanup order can’t be issued if there’s no rule. But there’s always enough lobbyists to prevent one from being adopted.”
Conservative board members questioned how the standard will actually help solve the problem.
“I’m not seeing where on the ground level we’re doing any protections,” said board chair Greg Kazmierski. “I don’t think we should be overselling that as soon as this passes PFAS is going away.”
PFAS: A selection of State Journal coverage of forever chemicals
A selection of State Journal coverage of forever chemicals.
The Department of Natural Resources combined information from drinking and surface water monitoring programs, health consumption advisories, and a database of contaminated sites into a single online map.
The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a health advisory Tuesday for several fish species in Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin.
The county has not provided data to support the claim but says it plans to expand the pilot to other contaminated parts of the airport.
The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.
Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
The sites both drain into Starkweather Creek, which flows into Lake Monona, where health officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of fish.
The Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council’s annual report to the Legislature faults the natural resources policy board for failure to enact new groundwater standards recommended by state health experts.
The county is asking the courts to strike testing requirements in the permit for stormwater that drains from the airport into Lake Monona through Starkweather Creek, where PFAS contamination has made fish unsafe to eat.
The guidelines released Wednesday are thousands of times lower than Wisconsin’s first drinking water standards for the fluorinated compounds known as PFOA and PFOS, which took effect the same day.
Mikalsen warned the committee could suspend the standards if the department doesn’t lawfully implement them.
The suit claims the defendants knew since the early 1980s that the chemicals could damage the liver, kidneys and nervous system among other negative health effects.
There was no discussion of new or modified limits for about two dozen other substances, including Trichloroethylene, a common dry cleaning chemical known as TCE, and chromium-6, a carcinogen made famous by Erin Brockovich.
In the face of widespread public support, the Natural Resources Board voted 3-3 with one abstention Wednesday to reject rules to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS to a list of regulated chemicals in groundwater.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that he would introduce a resolution authorizing the county to hire outside attorneys to pursue class-action litigation against manufacturers of fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.
With PFAS cleanup years in the future, National Guard says its moving 'quickly' on Truax investigation
Testing of groundwater under the base has revealed fluorinated compounds known as PFAS at levels thousands of times above proposed state standards, but the federally-guided process requires years of study, planning and approval.