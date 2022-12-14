Natural resources board green lights effort to limit PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board has approved parameters for the state’s second attempt to limit toxic “forever chemicals” in the largest source of drinking water.

The Department of Natural Resources has proposed to set groundwater standards for four fluorinated compounds collectively known as PFAS that the Environmental Protection Agency has said are harmful at levels too low to detect with current technology.

The synthetic chemicals do not break down naturally and have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease. PFAS have contaminated groundwater in communities throughout the state, including Madison, La Crosse, Wausau and Marinette.

The Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a scope statement allowing the DNR to draft a rule adding PFOS, PFOA, PFBS and GenX chemicals to the list of contaminants regulated under the state’s groundwater law.

The state has not updated that list in more than a decade.

Groundwater standards would allow the DNR to hold polluters accountable and give private well owners with tainted water access to funding for treatment.

Citizens and community leaders from across the state urged the board to act to avert a public health crisis.

Lee Donohue, a supervisor for the La Crosse County town of Campbell, said PFAS contamination has devastated some 4,300 of her constituents.

“It’s a hardship. It’s a crisis,” Donohue said. “We need, we deserve safe water.”

Dr. Beth Neary, a Madison pediatrician and co-president of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network, told the board children and infants are at the highest risk because their organs are still developing and they consume more water in proportion to their size than adults.

The scope statement sets parameters for the DNR to draft numeric standards, a process that typically takes about 2 ½ years and requires approval of the governor, the NRB and the Legislature. The DNR has not yet said what those numeric standards should be.

The DNR launched a similar rulemaking effort in 2019 for PFOA and PFOS, along with more than a dozen other contaminants. But earlier this year conservatives on the board sided with industry lobbyists and killed the regulations before they could be sent to lawmakers.

At the time board members voiced concern that the EPA's health guidelines for the two compounds was nearly three times higher than the limit proposed by state health officials.

The EPA has since warned that PFOA and PFOS pose a threat at concentrations thousands of times lower than the standards the board rejected in February.

“We are all unprotected from PFAS-contaminated groundwater,” said Doug Oitzinger, a city council member from Marinette, epicenter of one of the state’s largest PFAS contamination plumes. “Our children and grandchildren don’t deserve the cancers and other maladies caused by FPAS-contaminated groundwaters."

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business association, and other industry groups have urged the DNR to stop work on the groundwater rule and wait for the EPA to impose federal standards.

When the state last considered a groundwater standard of 20 parts per trillion, WMC lobbyist Scott Manley told the board it must follow the EPA guidelines, which at the time were 70 ppt.

Those EPA health guidelines are now 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.

The EPA is expected to propose federal groundwater standards this winter and finalize them next year, providing a guide for the state standards.

WMC last year sued to block the DNR from requiring polluters to clean up PFAS contamination, and a Waukesha County Judge ruled the agency must first adopt groundwater standards to enforce. That ruling is currently under appeal.

"The classic catch 22," Oitzinger said. "A cleanup order for a spill can’t be issued because there is no rule, and there can never be a rule as long as there are enough lobbyists and lawyers to stop one from being adopted."

Conservative board members questioned how the standard will actually help solve the problem.

“I’m not seeing where on the ground level we’re doing any protections,” said board chair Greg Kazmierski. “I don’t think we should be overselling that as soon as this passes PFAS is going away.”